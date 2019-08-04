Business Fresh urgency to break jobs summit logjam The target of creating 275,000 jobs a year, which the president announced at the summit last year, remains a pipe dream BL PREMIUM

In the 10 months since launching the jobs summit to create new employment, the government has little to show for it. But as data published by Stats SA this week reflected a rapidly escalating unemployment crisis, the state and its social partners were scrambling to implement the summit's resolutions.

On Thursday labour, business, civil society and government representatives met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide a progress report on resolutions that have been stalled by challenges and regulatory bottlenecks.