Stillbaai gin steps into the world, and new markets
According to the latest data from the top five retailers, which represent 58% of the craft drinks market, Inverroche accounts for 18% of this category
04 August 2019 - 00:19
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest producer of wine and spirits, has bought a majority stake in Inverroche, SA's largest artisanal gin brand.
Inverroche was started in December 2011 in Stillbaai by Lorna Scott, using indigenous, aromatic botanicals (fynbos) in the gin. It grew from a small home industry into the country's largest artisanal gin in eight years.
