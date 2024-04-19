EDITORIAL: Crunch time for Sibanye-Stillwater
Mining company's intended job cuts call far more than cost cuts into question
Sibanye-Stillwater stands at a crossroads. The mining giant’s announcement that it plans to cut as many as 3,000 jobs at its SA mines is a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in commodity markets. The move, while painful, is indicative of a broader need for a strategic overhaul to navigate the mining industry’s turbulent waters.
The sector is no stranger to cyclical downturns, and Sibanye has weathered its fair share. Still, the current challenges go beyond mere market fluctuations; they speak to deeper structural issues within the company and the industry at large. For Sibanye, this should not be just about short-term cost cutting but also about reimagining its future in a rapidly changing world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.