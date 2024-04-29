Neal Froneman’s fall in pay to R55m reflects Sibanye’s woes
Plunging PGM prices have resulted in the top brass taking a cut in their salaries
29 April 2024 - 05:00
The pay of Sibanye-Stillwater’s serial deal-making CEO, Neal Froneman, has dwindled from the R300m he earned in the 2021 financial year to R55m in the year to end-December.
His remuneration echoes the company’s fortunes, which have been hit by a plunge in the basket price of platinum group metals (PGMs) in the period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.