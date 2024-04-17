EDITORIAL: After 100 years of trial and error, SA’s labour laws need reform
Change is crucial for cutting red tape and administration costs for small businesses
17 April 2024 - 05:00
This month marks 100 years since the promulgation of the Industrial Conciliation Act in 1924, a pivotal piece of legislation that formed the basis for future SA’s labour relations. It introduced industrial councils and a system of voluntary collective bargaining.
This act was in response to the Rand Rebellion of 1922, when about 25,000 mineworkers went on strike, resulting in 5,000 strikers being arrested and 150 people killed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.