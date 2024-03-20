Sibanye halts work at Siphumelele shaft as incident damages surface equipment
An ore collector bin attached to the shaft headgear sheared off and fell to ground, damaging a surface ore conveyor belt system
20 March 2024 - 12:33
Sibanye-Stillwater suspended production at the Siphumelele shaft of PGM operations in Rustenburg on February 29, following damage to surface infrastructure.
The company said on Wednesday an ore collector bin attached to the shaft headgear sheared off and fell to ground, damaging a surface ore conveyor belt system. ..
