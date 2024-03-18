Merafe profit lifts 6% despite drop in ferrochrome sales
With continued economic uncertainty in 2024, the company expects commodity prices to remain under pressure
18 March 2024 - 10:35
Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, managed to increase profit earned for the year to end-December despite a 22% drop in ferrochrome production.
Ferrochrome, which is used in the production of stainless and other speciality steels, contributed 75% to Merafe’s revenue, with the other 25% coming from chrome ore...
