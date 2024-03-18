Thungela is resilient despite 55% drop in coal price
The Richards Bay benchmark coal price dropped from an average in $270 per tonne in 2022 to $121 per tonne in 2023
18 March 2024 - 15:22
Poor rail performance and a reversal of record coal prices seen in 2022 and early 2023 weighed heavily on Thungela’s financial performance in 2023.
However, according to CEO July Ndlovu, the coal miner was able to deliver “resilient” results in 2023 despite these headwinds...
