Anglo writes off R30bn of De Beers’ value
CEO Duncan Wanblad says the company is ‘focused on reducing complexities and managing assets, capital and portfolio for value’
22 February 2024 - 10:32
Diversified mining company Anglo American said muted global GDP growth and the slowdown in consumer demand forced the group to write down $1.6bn (R30bn) of the book value of De Beers, with the group reviewing its portfolio to withstand the headwinds facing the businesses.
The mining house said it would also impair $500m for its Barro Alto nickel mine in Brazil...
