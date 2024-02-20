Aveng sets its sights on expanding in Sadc
Prospective projects within the bloc have been identified, says the group
20 February 2024 - 17:50
Building, infrastructure and mining group Aveng says it is forging ahead with plans to diversify the Moolmans mining business in a bid to reduce its exposure to SA and manganese, with the group eyeing opportunities in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).
Moolmans operates exclusively in SA, where continued challenges relating to road and rail infrastructure, ports, electricity and logistics continue to affect Aveng clients’ operational plans...
