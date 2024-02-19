Amplats to layoff 3,700 workers as metals prices plunge 35%
Anglo American Platinum says macroeconomic and price pressures have forced it to ‘take active steps to secure its long-term sustainability’
19 February 2024 - 09:32
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) announced on Monday it has commenced a Section 189A process that is likely to result in the retrenchment of 3,700 employees across its platinum metals mining business.
This comes after the group reported that profit for the year decreased by 71% due largely to a 35% decrease in the platinum group metals (PGMs) dollar basket price during the 2023 financial year...
