PRASHAEN REDDY: Mining in Africa undergoing a process of reimagining
As of 2023, South Africa remains a leading producer of gold, diamonds, copper, coal, iron ore, uranium and platinum.
11 February 2024 - 05:42
The extraction of valuable metals and minerals is central to South Africa’s economy. As of 2023, the country remains a leading producer of gold, diamonds, copper, coal, iron ore, uranium and platinum.
Today the mining sector contributes R425bn to GDP and employs about 477,000 people, underlining its significant economic role and employment impact...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.