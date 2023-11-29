Exxaro adjusts annual guidance but still sees drop in coal exports as Transnet woes persist
SA’s biggest producer of the fossil says lower international prices have also led to a decrease in volumes being delivered to RBCT by more costly trucks
29 November 2023 - 16:48
Exxaro, SA’s biggest coal miner by production, has slightly increased its export guidance for the 2023 financial year, though overall shipments will still be about 1.6% lower than the previous year thanks to the poor state of the country’s rail network.
Shipments for 2023 were revised upwards by 6% to about 5.1-million tonnes compared with the previous guidance of 4.8-million tonnes. Last year the miner exported 5.2-million tonnes of coal...
