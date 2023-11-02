Murray & Roberts says it’s not planning share issue to manage debt
Engineering group says liabilities have been cut by almost three-quarters and ‘is working towards implementing a sustainable capital structure over the next six months’
02 November 2023 - 18:31
Murray & Roberts (M&R), one of SA’s biggest engineering groups, has sought to reassure shareholders that it isn’t considering a right issue to sustainably manage its debt.
M&R cut net debt to R300m in the 12 months to end-June by from R1.1bn a year earlier, after selling its 50% interest in Bombela Concession Company, which operates the Gautrain project...
