Murray & Roberts joint venture gets R3.2bn mining services contract
M&R Cementation, which is M&R’s contract mining unit, will be the active partner with Amandla TM on the project
11 June 2021 - 18:00
Boipelo Mining Contractors, a joint venture in which specialist engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) holds a significant stake, has won a R3.2bn contract for the provision of underground mining services at the Arnot coal mine in Mpumalanga.
Boipelo is a joint venture between M&R with a 49% and mining contractor Amandla TM with 51%. The coal-focused BEE mining contractor provides contracting services to the local coal mining industry. ..
