M&R dusts itself off after Australia hit
CEO says uncertainty about developments at Australia business is over
30 August 2023 - 19:50
Murray & Roberts is upbeat about entering a new chapter after the loss of its Australian business, saying it will focus on stabilising its existing mining and energy platforms while working off debt.
Speaking to Business Day after the release of its results for the year to end-June, CEO Henry Laas said the developments in Australia are “behind” it, with these results illustrating the full effect of the deconsolidation of those businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.