Public interest concern blocks Thungela’s proposed coal mine
The coal major’s proposed mine fails to meet environmental, social and economic impact standards
18 September 2023 - 16:58
UPDATED 18 September 2023 - 22:50
Thungela Resources will have to clear many hurdles if it is to mine its coal-rich asset on the border of Gauteng and Mpumalanga after its water use licence was rejected in the interests of protecting farming and water resources there.
The JSE-listed coal major spun off from Anglo American has mining rights to an area of about 3,400ha. The open-cast area Thungela wants to mine is about 900ha. Evidence to the Water Tribunal was that the proposed Palmietkuilen coal mine has the capacity to produce 2.4-million tonnes a year with its resources of 125-million tonnes and life of 53 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.