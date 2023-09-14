Sibanye retrenchment sword hangs over 2,400 workers
Sibanye-Stillwater is seeking to cut ongoing losses at its Kloof 4 gold shaft
14 September 2023 - 12:21
UPDATED 14 September 2023 - 22:59
Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater is starting retrenchment talks with more than 2,380 workers and more than 500 contractors, as it looks to reduce continued losses at its Kloof 4 gold shaft.
Kloof is a large, shallow to ultradeep-level gold mining and processing operation in the Far West Rand Goldfields of the Witwatersrand Basin. It has recorded losses even with the recent high gold prices, the firm said...
