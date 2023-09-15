Gold Fields cuts 2023 and 2024 production guidance due to Chile project
The Salares Norte project is 97% complete
Gold Fields, one of the largest gold miners in the world, has cut its gold production guidance for 2023 and 2024 after announcing a two-month delay in production at its Salares Norte project in Chile because of challenges in securing certain parts.
“Challenges in securing the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vendor representatives, due to previously announced delays by the main contractor, have resulted in a circa two-month delay to commissioning of the mills and filter presses and therefore a delay to the production of first gold,” the company said in Friday’s update about the project the Atacama region in the north of the country...
