AngloGold offloads its 50% in Colombian project for R1bn
AngloGold will receive R1.14bn from Canadian B2 Gold Corporation, which will assume full ownership of the Gramalote project
18 September 2023 - 14:12
AngloGold Ashanti has offloaded its 50% interest in the Gramalote project in Colombia to a joint-venture partner, after the feasibility study found the project did not meet its investment thresholds for development.
AngloGold will receive $60m (R1.14bn) from Canadian B2 Gold Corporation, which will assume full ownership of the project that carries an estimated 2.60-million ounces in mineral reserves...
