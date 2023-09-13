Power cuts cost Pan African 10,000oz of lost gold output
13 September 2023 - 19:29
Pan African Resources lost an estimated 10,000oz in gold output in the year to end-June due to unreliable electricity supply, contributing to a fall in overall production levels for the reporting period when rand gold prices were at elevated levels.
Higher stages of load-shedding have become a bugbear in recent months for miners, adding to cost inflation in an environment where commodity prices are volatile. The effects are not only lost production but also on the amount of metal being processed...
