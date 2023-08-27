AngloGold mothballs mine in Brazil as part of global shake-up
Mining company announces the appointment of Richard Jordinson as COO
27 August 2023 - 16:17
AngloGold Ashanti has placed Córrego do Sítio (CDS), its marginal mine in Brazil, under care and maintenance in a decision that forms part of a wider shake-up of its global portfolio.
“The mine has been unable to sustain itself or to fund the capital needed to ensure its long-term future,” AngloGold said in a statement on Friday. ..
