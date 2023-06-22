Companies / Mining

Solidarity accuses Kumba of negotiating in bad faith in wage talks

Solidarity, along with the NUM and Amcu, are demanding wage increases linked to prevailing average inflation

22 June 2023 - 14:24 Andries Mahlangu

Trade union Solidarity has accused Kumba Iron Ore of negotiating in bad faith in the fifth and final round of talks over wages, raising the odds of a stalemate, which could culminate in industrial action.

Solidarity, along with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), are demanding wage increases linked to prevailing average inflation...

