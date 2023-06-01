Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt
The cable theft malaise that has besieged Transnet’s railway line connecting Durban to Gauteng has spread to the iron ore-rich Northern Cape, leading to a suspension of operations on the rail line transporting the mineral to Africa’s largest export facility, Saldanha Terminal.
The state-owned freight and rail operator said on Thursday it was forced to halt operations on the lucrative 861km rail line linking Northern Cape to Saldanha Bay on the west coast of the Western Cape...
Theft on Transnet lines affects Kumba as it spreads to Northern Cape
Transnet forced to halt operations after cable theft
The cable theft malaise that has besieged Transnet's railway line connecting Durban to Gauteng has spread to the iron ore-rich Northern Cape, leading to a suspension of operations on the rail line transporting the mineral to Africa's largest export facility, Saldanha Terminal.
The state-owned freight and rail operator said on Thursday it was forced to halt operations on the lucrative 861km rail line linking Northern Cape to Saldanha Bay on the west coast of the Western Cape...
