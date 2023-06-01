National

Theft on Transnet lines affects Kumba as it spreads to Northern Cape

Transnet forced to halt operations after cable theft

01 June 2023 - 23:05 Kabelo Khumalo

The cable theft malaise that has besieged Transnet’s railway line connecting Durban to Gauteng has spread to the iron ore-rich Northern Cape, leading to a suspension of operations on the rail line transporting the mineral to Africa’s largest export facility, Saldanha Terminal.

The state-owned freight and rail operator said on Thursday it was forced to halt operations on the lucrative 861km rail line linking Northern Cape to Saldanha Bay on the west coast of the Western Cape...

