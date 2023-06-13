National

Transnet on track to fix coal locomotives

Plan to secure maintenance contracts is an major step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the national rail operator

13 June 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane

Transnet is on the verge of signing maintenance contracts with Toshiba, Wabtec and Alstom, an important step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the management of the parastatal.

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Transnet CEO Portia Derby said Alstom and Wabtec would within the next two weeks resubmit their offers on the cost side...

