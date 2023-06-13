Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Ramaphosa’s presence in Moscow and Kyiv will be much like his presence in Pretoria and Cape Town: more or less pointless.
Overhaul should include expansion to focus on attracting private investment in grid infrastructure
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Dawie de Villiers draws confidence from concerted effort by business and government to work together to fix country
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Harare stops just short of free-floating its domestic dollar
The Serbian became the leading men’s Grand Slam winner at the French Open — and can clock up more
The Brics leaders have more in common with their former oppressors in the West than with the poor in their countries
Transnet is on the verge of signing maintenance contracts with Toshiba, Wabtec and Alstom, an important step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the management of the parastatal.
In a wide-ranging interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Transnet CEO Portia Derby said Alstom and Wabtec would within the next two weeks resubmit their offers on the cost side...
Transnet on track to fix coal locomotives
Plan to secure maintenance contracts is an major step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the national rail operator
