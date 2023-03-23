Building and construction hobbled by poor local government and rate hikes, economist says

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
President Cyril Ramaphosa might have noted very little has been done to confer ownership of land to tenants
The company is calling for reforms to be speeded up to build business confidence
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Sale proceeds will fund development pipeline in SA and reduce gearing
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
US push to reinforce relations is being resisted by Hanoi
Wing Werner Kok is confident the returning Bok stars will be a boost in their three remaining URC fixtures
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Dysfunctional, bankrupt municipalities means public infrastructure is increasingly falling into disrepair and decay, Roelof Botha says in the latest Afrimat Construction Index
Ongoing interest rate hikes and the dire state of local municipalities are the reasons for SA’s moribund building and construction sectors, according to economist Roelof Botha.
Commenting on the Afrimat Construction Index (ACI) covering the fourth quarter of 2022, Botha said higher interest rates are often inversely correlated to GDP and, as a “general rule”, leads to subdued construction and property market activity...
