SA mining's black hole SA is sitting on millions of tons of valuable minerals. But policy bungles, poor implementation and apparent corruption are hobbling future exploration

Million of tons in valuable minerals, from thermal coal and manganese to platinum group metals, can be found in SA. Yet, despite this serendipity, the government has had only partial success in unlocking the benefits.

In theory, it should be like flicking a switch. In reality, the country captures less than 1% of global mineral exploration spend. It’s a neglect by the government that beggars belief. Prolonged inaction regarding the mining sector is arguably the single most discrete dysfunction demonstrating SA’s inability to help itself...