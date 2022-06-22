Companies / Mining Orion seeks A$20m for base metals projects in Northern Cape Company remains committed to the development of mines with copper, nickel, zinc and cobalt that are used in batteries B L Premium

Copper developer Orion Minerals is raising A$20m (about R221m) to fund the next phase of its base-metal projects in the Northern Cape.

The capital raising comprises three tranches, with $6m already committed in the first two offerings, and the third is being finalised...