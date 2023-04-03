Companies / Mining

Asset manager Visio calls on Northam to drop bid for RBPlat

Platinum miner and bigger rival Impala Platinum are ensnared in a protracted tug-of-war to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum

03 April 2023 - 20:17 ANDRIES MAHLANGU

Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner’s management to abandon its pursuit of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), arguing the strategy would not be beneficial to shareholders.

Northam and bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) are ensnared in a protracted battle to gain control of RBPlat, envied for its large, shallow and high-quality platinum group metal (PGM) ore bodies...

