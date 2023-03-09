Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Proposed regulations are contained in the Government Gazette and are open for public comment until March 28
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Defence ministry says strikes on infrastructure are payback for a cross-border raid on a Russian village
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Northam Platinum says interim sales, operating profit and profit will surge thanks to an improved performance at all its operations and higher platinum group metals (PGMs) prices.
Sales for the six months to end-December are expected to increase by 44.9% year on year to R20.1bn, the mining company said in a trading statement on Thursday. That will see operating profit jump 55% to R9.1bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) soaring 62.3%-72.3% to between 1,560.4c and 1,656.6c. Cost of sales are also seen rising, by 37.6%...
Northam sees bonanza from higher PGM prices
Mining company says the performance at all its operations improved in the six months to end-December
