Companies / Mining

Northam sees bonanza from higher PGM prices

Mining company says the performance at all its operations improved in the six months to end-December

09 March 2023 - 14:24 Nico Gous

Northam Platinum says interim sales, operating profit and profit will surge thanks to an improved performance at all its operations and higher platinum group metals (PGMs) prices.

Sales for the six months to end-December are expected to increase by 44.9% year on year to R20.1bn, the mining company said in a trading statement on Thursday. That will see operating profit jump 55% to R9.1bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) soaring 62.3%-72.3% to between 1,560.4c and 1,656.6c. Cost of sales are also seen rising, by 37.6%...

