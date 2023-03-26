A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
Retrofitting old coal power stations too costly, says Gordhan
Upgrading facilities to meet emissions standards would cost about R400bn
A full retrofit and refurbishment of SA’s ageing coal-fired fleet of power stations to upgrade them to meet emissions standards would cost about R400bn, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says.
These refurbishments and retrofits would also require long periods of shutdown, he said in a written reply to a question in parliament on the future of the coal-fired plants in the context of the country’s Just Energy Transition (JET) framework, which envisages a gradual shift to renewable sources of energy to meet SA’s global climate change commitments...
