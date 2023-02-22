Companies / Mining

Eskom blames theft and vandalism for collapse of Sibanye mine power lines

Miners were not trapped as generator kicked in, says the mining group

22 February 2023 - 17:21 Khanyisile Ngcobo

Eskom has warned of the effect of theft and vandalism to its infrastructure after power lines at Sibanye-Stillwater mine collapsed this week, causing an outage that the power provider says left mineworkers trapped underground.

According to Eskom‚ the incident happened in Randfontein‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Monday when miners had problems resurfacing “due to a supply interruption caused by power lines that fell‚ as the integrity of the pylons along these lines was compromised by theft and vandalism”...

