AngloGold runs into problems in Brazil

Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Futuregrowth’s head of credit, Olga Constantatos, says government’s play to relieve Eskom of R254bn of its R423bn debt load is ‘credit positive’
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Carmaker follows Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders
Business Day TV talks to Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, Osman Mollagee, judge Dennis Davis and Pieter Faber
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has lowered its production guidance for 2023 after suspending gold processing at one of its mines in Brazil.
This comes as tailings-related regulations were introduced in Brazil in 2022, which required the Johannesburg-based miner to do a new detailed risk assessment of its portfolio of tailings storage facilities with oversight from an independent expert...
