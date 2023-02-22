Companies / Mining

AngloGold runs into problems in Brazil

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 09:48 NIco Gous
UPDATED 22 February 2023 - 19:46

Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has lowered its production guidance for 2023 after suspending gold processing at one of its mines in Brazil.

This comes as tailings-related regulations were introduced in Brazil in 2022, which required the Johannesburg-based miner to do a new detailed risk assessment of its portfolio of tailings storage facilities with oversight from an independent expert...

