Precious metals miner receives $300 termination fee after failed Yamana Gold bid that also led to the CEO's departure
Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest producers of the precious metal, on Thursday reported annual headline earnings of $1.06bn, an increase of 19% year on year, bolstered by a $300m termination fee received after a failed acquisition.
The ill-fated transaction with Yamana Gold, which Gold Fields had hoped would further diversify its production profile, led to the resignation of CEO Chris Griffith in late 2002, and saw the Canadian target bought by Pan American and Agnico Eagle...
Gold Fields annual earnings boosted by cancelled deal
Precious metals miner receives $300m termination fee after failed Yamana Gold bid that also led to the CEO’s departure
