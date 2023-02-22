E&T Minerals: the experts in African commodities, logistics, and business practices

E&T Minerals is a SA-based multinational commodity trading and investment firm specialising in coal and chrome. The company was founded by CEO Emmanuel Ngulube and COO Daniel Eyre in 2013.

The company brings a deep knowledge of African commodities, logistics and business practices to its clients.

During the recent state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the restructuring of the Transnet Freight Rail by creating a separate infrastructure manager for the rail network. E&T Minerals welcomes this move as it will have a positive effect on business processes which will bolster its pit-to-port solutions.

The company is in the final stages of securing more than R4.5bn of external funding to use as trade finance, purchase rail infrastructure and rolling stock, and refurbish dormant rail wagons and locomotives.

The coal business

Companies that have been in the coal business for a long time, such as E&T Minerals, are not fazed by the recent decline in global thermal coal prices from 2022's peaks.

E&T Minerals made a windfall profit in 2022 by shipping its first export coal cargo when prices touched an all-time high, and its “lean and mean” operating structure will withstand market cycles.