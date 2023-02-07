E&T Minerals is looking for long-term partnerships

Junior miners, especially those trying to develop coal projects, have always battled to secure the necessary funds to grow.

E&T Minerals, which started as a coal trader and grew to become an exporter with interest in coal projects over the past decade, understands this dilemma.

Having secured trade finance backing from a Monaco-based trading house, E&T is inviting partnerships with coal suppliers, transporters, ports and finance institutions. It is ready to co-operate with companies experiencing a shortage of commodities and those that need trade finance.

“Companies that trade coal are experiencing significant challenges in raising working capital and trade finance,” says E&T co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Ngulube.

“We have access to funders who are willing to provide finance for coal transactions. If we identify a legitimate opportunity that satisfies our risk vs reward trade-off and our management team has the skills to execute, we will contribute to the transaction, regardless of the commodity in question.”

E&T Minerals’ track record

E&T Minerals was established in September 2013 and is in its 10th year of operations.

The company's pivotal moments over the years have solidified its position in the mining industry.

In 2013/2014, it entered a deal securing NuCoal as a preferred supplier for Sappi Paper. In a co-operation agreement with HMS Bergbau, it built its domestic coal desk by signing contracts for 600,000Mt to various local trading houses such as Lafarge SA and Sephaku Cement.

This partnership also led to a domestic supplier contract with AMR Mining and a full offtake agreement for small optimum pit, Kroomdraai, securing 250,000Mt of supply for HMS and AMR respectively. HMS's volumes increased by 40% and an additional 200,000Mt in 2015 for its export market business.