An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Rolls-Royce sells more than 6,000 vehicles in a year for the first time in its 118-year existence
A deeply rural background formed the basis for his hard work and commitment
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
Last year was quite the ride for Glencore CEO Gary Nagle. In his first full year in charge since taking over from Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore made global headlines for mainly the wrong reasons — such as corruption penalties totalling more than $1.2bn.
But it also enjoyed a blistering 80% rally in its share price. Though there may be more legal fallout if US and UK authorities press for individual prosecutions, it’s clear a line has been drawn under an affair that has squatted on the share for years...
Glencore to soar on copper crunch
The mining house believes the world just ‘doesn’t get’ that a shortage is looming in the metals it mines
