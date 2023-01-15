Business

Good and bad news for the mining industry

China reopens its economy, boosting demand for metals, but load-shedding gloom deepens

15 January 2023 - 06:57

The reopening of the Chinese economy is expected to boost demand for metals following strict Covid lockdowns, but analysts and industry players fear load-shedding will worsen this year and, combined with logistics problems, place the sector under greater pressure.

Eskom this week implemented stage 6 load-shedding, underscoring the prospect of continued power insecurity this year following peak load-shedding just four months ago in September.  ..

