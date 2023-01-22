Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) at Optimum Coal Mine have defended their rescue plan and are confident the Richards Bay Coal Terminal board will reverse its decision to cancel an interim agreement that allows mini-pit contractors to use Optimum’s export allocation.
Bouwer van Niekerk, lawyer for the BRPs, said this week it was the practitioners’ understanding that the RBCT board met on Tuesday to consider further information supplied to them that may prompt them to revisit their earlier decision to disallow Optimum Coal Terminal (OCT) from using its export entitlement. ..
Optimum upbeat about resumption of export allocation
Lawyers hope for decision to allow mini-pit mining to resume
