Companies / Mining

Zimbabwean miner Hwange plans to ramp up coal operations amid Russia-Ukraine disruptions

Hwange says it intends to position itself to benefit from the increase in global demand for fossil fuels

04 October 2022 - 14:26 Michelle Gumede

Debt-laden coal miner Hwange, whose shares are suspended on the JSE, says it is looking to resuscitate itself by servicing the global coal boom that has arisen as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European countries have been scrambling to secure coal sources after Russian coal imports were banned in the EU as part of wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow...

