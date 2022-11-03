×

Companies / Mining

Sibanye suffers 10% loss of value as it struggles with output

Unprecedented power rationing and copper cable theft disrupt production at the world’s biggest platinum group metals producer

03 November 2022 - 23:29 Andries Mahlangu

The world’s biggest platinum group metals (PGM) producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, said on Thursday that unprecedented power rationing and copper cable theft disrupted production during the third quarter, sending its shares down as much as 12%, the most since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quarterly production update gives more tangible evidence of the damage inflicted on businesses by Eskom’s unreliable power supply, compounded by copper theft...

