×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Gemfields evacuates employees from Mozambican mine after insurgent attack

Montepuez Ruby Mining, in which Gemfields has a 75% stake, started the evacuations after an attack at a ruby mine in Cabo Delgado

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 12:24 Nico Gous

Precious stone miner Gemfields started evacuating personnel and employees from one of its operations in Mozambique after an attack by insurgents at a neighbouring mine on Thursday.

Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), in which Gemfields owns a 75% stake, started the evacuations after the attack at the ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, about 12km southeast of MRM’s operations in Cabo Delgado in the north of the country...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.