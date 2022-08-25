Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest gold miners, has increased its half-year dividend by almost half, while cutting debt by more than a fifth as it cashed in on higher prices and improved output.
The globally diversified miner, valued at R133.7bn on the JSE, has, however, seen its shares slip almost 14% so far in 2022, and it came under pressure in May after news that it was looking to buy Canadian rival Yamana Gold for $6.7bn in an all-share deal...
Market warms to Yamana deal, says Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith
The gold miner says its prosed takeover of Canada-listed Yamana Gold could, pending shareholder approval, be concluded by mid-November
