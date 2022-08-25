×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Market warms to Yamana deal, says Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith

The gold miner says its prosed takeover of Canada-listed Yamana Gold could, pending shareholder approval, be concluded by mid-November

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 08:58 Karl Gernetzky and Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 25 August 2022 - 22:58

Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest gold miners, has increased its half-year dividend by almost half, while cutting debt by more than a fifth as it cashed in on higher prices and improved output.

The globally diversified miner, valued at R133.7bn on the JSE, has, however, seen its shares slip almost 14% so far in 2022, and it came under pressure in May after news that it was looking to buy Canadian rival Yamana Gold for $6.7bn in an all-share deal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.