Companies / Mining

South32 more than quadruples dividend after record earnings

The group has delivered shareholder returns of $1.32bn for 2022, about a tenth of its market value, boosted by soaring metals prices

25 August 2022 - 10:20 Karl Gernetzky

Diversified metals group South32 is returning a record $1.32bn (R22bn) to shareholders for its 2022 year, managing to more than quadruple its ordinary dividend as it cashed in on soaring prices and its latest acquisitions.

The shareholder return is about a tenth of the R235bn market value of the ASX and JSE-listed miner, whose profit jumped to a record $2.67bn in its year to end-June, from a loss of $195m previously...

