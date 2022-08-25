Sibanye to tie wage increases to inflation

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater, which had to close down its gold mining operations in SA for more than three months this year during protracted wage negotiations, says the company cannot continue to pay above-inflation wage increases as it has done since the company was established in 2013.
During the industrial action, Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, implemented a lockout of all employees at its gold operations in SA as the wage negotiations were being held. This resulted in gold production falling 63% year on year for the six-month period to end-June 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sibanye to tie wage increases to inflation
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater, which had to close down its gold mining operations in SA for more than three months this year during protracted wage negotiations, says the company cannot continue to pay above-inflation wage increases as it has done since the company was established in 2013.
During the industrial action, Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, implemented a lockout of all employees at its gold operations in SA as the wage negotiations were being held. This resulted in gold production falling 63% year on year for the six-month period to end-June 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.