×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Sibanye to tie wage increases to inflation

Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 10:48 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 25 August 2022 - 23:20

Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater, which had to close down its gold mining operations in SA for more than three months this year during protracted wage negotiations, says the company cannot continue to pay above-inflation wage increases as it has done since the company was established in 2013.

During the industrial action, Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, implemented a lockout of all employees at its gold operations in SA as the wage negotiations were being held. This resulted in gold production falling 63% year on year for the six-month period to end-June 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.