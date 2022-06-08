Companies / Mining Australia’s Southern Palladium begins trading on JSE The secondary listing of the Australian miner could not come at a better time for the JSE, which has suffered a flood of delistings in recent years B L Premium

Australia’s Southern Palladium began trading on the JSE on Wednesday in what the bourse is punting as a vote of confidence amid a flood of delistings in recent years.

The secondary listing of Southern Palladium on the JSE comes after the Australian mining firm acquired a 70% stake in privately held SA-based firm, Miracle Upon Miracle Investments (MUM). Southern Palladium has a primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)...