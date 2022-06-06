×

JSE gets first listing by a local company in two years

CA Sales, a logistics, distribution and marketing company, plans to launch on the JSE on June 27 with a market capitalisation of about R2.1bn

06 June 2022 - 20:01 Katharine Child

CA Sales, a logistics, distribution and marketing company, will be listing on the JSE at the end of June, offering some good news for the local bourse as it faces a delisting crisis.

CA Sales will delist from the Cape Town stock exchange but will remain listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange...

