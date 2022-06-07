Omnia expects headline earnings to almost double
While port congestion and supplier delays affected the company, it benefited from its diversification due to demand for ammonia nitrate
07 June 2022 - 12:44
Diversified chemicals group Omnia is expecting its headline earnings to almost double in its 2022 year as sales increased and more cash was generated, benefiting from higher commodity prices and a better operating margin.
Omnia, which supplies products and services to the mining, chemical and agricultural sectors, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that total headline earnings per share (HEPS) would jump 70%-90% to between 639c and 714c, and HEPS from continuing operations growing 77%- 97% to between 639c and 711c for the year to end-March...
