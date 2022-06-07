×

Omnia expects headline earnings to almost double

While port congestion and supplier delays affected the company, it benefited from its diversification due to demand for ammonia nitrate

07 June 2022 - 12:44 Nico Gous

Diversified chemicals group Omnia is expecting its headline earnings to almost double in its 2022 year as sales increased and more cash was generated, benefiting from higher commodity prices and a better operating margin.

Omnia, which supplies products and services to the mining, chemical and agricultural sectors, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that total headline earnings per share (HEPS) would jump 70%-90% to between 639c and 714c, and HEPS from continuing operations growing 77%- 97% to between 639c and 711c for the year to end-March...

