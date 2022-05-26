Features / Cover Story SA entrepreneurs on the world stage Dreamers, doers and super-achievers are holding the country’s name high B L Premium

The last place you’d expect to see an animation powerhouse making blockbuster movies is an old farm on the edge of suburban Tokai, Cape Town. But that’s where you’ll find Triggerfish, a tiny animation studio that has grown into a multinational venture, collaborating with the likes of Disney and Netflix.

Triggerfish’s break came when it was commissioned to produce animation for Takalani Sesame, the SA version of Sesame Street, in 1998. So happy were the US owners of the show that Triggerfish started doing work for their country’s version too. ..