Barloworld considers a separate listing for star performer Avis
None of the offers to purchase the business have ‘sufficient merit to be progressed’, CEO says Dominic Sewela
23 May 2022 - 10:04
UPDATED 23 May 2022 - 22:53
Barloworld is leaning towards unbundling its car and leasing business and listing it separately on the bourse as it struggles to find buyers for the unit, which was among the biggest casualties of the pandemic-induced travel restrictions.
“We are going to be more moving towards unbundling and separately listing the company, given the huge performance they delivered,” CEO Dominic Sewela told Business Day. “Unbundling is more certain because it’s in our hands and in our control. The only thing would be about the timing.”..
